Joe Biden Breaks Into Tears As He Accepts Surprise Medal Of Freedom From President Obama

In a touching, surprise ceremony, President Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the incredible honor of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. See the special moment the president bestowed this honor on ‘his brother,’ Joe.

Vice President Joe Biden got the surprise of his life when he appeared at the White House on the afternoon of Jan. 12 and was celebrated with a send off ceremony hosted by President Barack Obama. To top off the beautiful moment, President Obama honored his VP with the Presidential Medal Of Freedom, the highest civilian honor.

“For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I’d like to ask the military aide to join us on stage,” Obama said, as Joe Biden’s face changed from somber to pure shock. “For my final time as president, I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Upon the announcement, the vice president was overcome with tears. He turned around to pull a tissue out of his back pocket as a military aide came to the stage with the medal. “I present my last Presidential Medal of Freedom, with distinction, to my brother,” Obama said before putting the medal around Joe’s neck.

JUST IN: Pres. Obama surprises an emotional VP Biden with nation's highest civilian honor, Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction. pic.twitter.com/dCXPF1scBy — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2017

“I thought I was coming by to be with Jill, Michelle, Barack and other senior staff to just toast to what an incredible administration this has been,” Joe said as he took the podium through tears. This triumphant surprise comes just a week before Donald Trump’s inauguration and the end of the Obama/Biden administration. “This honor…” Biden said at a loss for words. “I don’t deserve this. But, I know it came from the president’s heart.”

“Mr. President, I’m indebted to you. I’m indebted to your family,” Joe said, choking through his words.

Joe and President Obama have had an unparalleled friendship throughout the presidency. From friendship bracelets to inside jokes, the two have captured the hearts of Americans across the country with their bond. Their legacy as leaders of the United States will be remembered forever.

This is such a beautiful moment. HollywoodLifers, what do you think of President Obama surprising Joe with this incredible honor? Let us know!

