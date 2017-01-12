Jenni Pulos Pregnant With Baby Girl After Fertility Struggles — ‘Miracles Are Everywhere’

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about an amazing start to the new year! After suffering multiple miscarriages and undergoing intense IVF treatments, Jenni Pulos is expecting her 2nd child — and for her & her family, it’s nothing short of a ‘miracle!’ The ‘Flipping Out’ star revealed the big news on Jan. 11, and we honestly could not be happier for her!

This is huge! Jenni Pulos, 44, is pregnant with her and her husband Dr. Jonathan Nassos‘s second child, and Jenni is absolutely over the moon as she says she “fought” hard for this second bundle of joy. The couple are also the proud parents to 3-year-old daughter Alianna Marika, who know gets to be a big sister — aw!

Miracles are everywhere! Thanking God and everyone whose kindness and support helped more than you will ever know ❤️ #LoveHelpers 📸: @taili_song_roth A photo posted by Jenni Pulos (@jennipulos) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:23am PST

The reality star is expecting a baby girl in June, according to People magazine, and she shared the exciting news with her fans over Instagram on Jan. 11. “It was a real miracle,” Jenni explained. “For me, there was this unconditional love I received from my daughter that validated everything that other people hadn’t in my life. So when I found out that that would happen again, it was like, this is too great.” How sweet is THAT?

But growing her family proved to be no easy task — to say the least! In fact, she had to overcome multiple difficult obstacles that go along with in vitro fertilization treatments. “We had one embryo that they said could be viable,” Jenni said. “They said you’d have a 50/50 percent chance that it will work.” The expectant family didn’t let that disheartening statistic stop them though.

“We had one chance, and through the process we almost stopped because the doctor said, ‘This isn’t looking good,’” she revealed. “And something in me said, go forward.” Jenni wasn’t shy about disclosing her struggles either. She even discussed what she was going through on her TV show with co-star Jeff Lewis — not without hesitation from both herself and her husband though.

But in the end, while the process was painful, they believed being transparent could help other people. “Being open about it and being able to share lets other people understand that they’re not alone,” she told the media outlet back in August. Despite the “dark times” though, Jenni and her family couldn’t be happier that they made it through — and have a new addition joining them this summer!

“I want people to believe that they can have a lot of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter,” she said. “I feel like a champion because I took this on. I can’t tell you what it’s going to feel like the day my daughter is born. I fought for this little girl.” Congrats again, Jenni. What an exciting time!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Jenni is pregnant again? Send the ecstatic mom your congratulations below!

