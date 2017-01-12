Whoa. Jaden Smith went a little bit Kanye on Jan. 11, when he went off on a rant on Instagram Live claiming that he was going to leave Los Angeles to find ‘happiness,’ and tell his dad Will Smith that he ‘failed straight up.’ See for yourself, right here.

This is wild. Jaden Smith, 18, said that he’s leaving Los Angeles in his rear-view mirror on Jan. 10, as he ranted about not being happy in the parking lot of the DMV. In the kooky video, Jaden is staring down at his phone and Instagram Live-ing his unfiltered thoughts. Apparently our pal has been having a tough time in the City of Angels.

“It’s going to be so funny to tell my dad that I’ve failed straight up,” said Jaden in the video, talking about his A-list father Will Smith, 48. “I’m about to move out of L.A. There’s a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself.”

That’s when the rant turns into an odd inspirational speech. “Everybody follow your heart, you know what I’m saying?” Jaden continues. “Do exactly what you want to do, be who you want to be. Don’t try to be somebody else. It’s hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there’s nobody really here that’s like supporting the youth or the youths’ creativity.”

It sounds like Jaden has big plans for his life away from Los Angeles. “At the end of 2017, I’m gonna do some dope — some really, really dope, inspirational stuff that’s beyond just music and clothes,” he explains. “Nothing about this life makes any sense. Why aren’t we Instagramming Live about people saving lives?” We don’t know, Jaden. We don’t know.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jaden’s rant? Let us know!