Ivanka Trump: Shocking New Evidence Hints She’ll Work For Dad In White House

Ivanka Trump is going to play a starring role in the Donald Trump administration, according to several startling new reports. Transition aides are planning to create an ‘Office of the First Family’ in the White House, and Ivanka is going to be front and center! Get all of the crazy new details here.

We’ve been getting hints left and right that Ivanka Trump, 35, will take full advantage of her position as First Daughter, and now she “is poised to play an active role in her father’s administration, assuming some of the duties normally assigned to the first lady”, according to CNN. Whoa — that’s pretty serious!

UPDATE: Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks tells HollywoodLife.com: “Ivanka released a statement yesterday. The CNN report [is] false.”

Of course, Ivanka announced on Jan. 11 that she will be stepping down from her fashion business and will take a leave of absence from the Trump Organization, thereby paving the way for her entry to the White House. “It’s hard leaving a company that’s so near to my heart,” Ivanka said. Take a look:

I am leaving the @ivankatrumphq team in good hands with the brand's president, Abigail Klem. It's hard leaving a company that's so near to my heart, but I know we will see amazing things from them. A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Furthermore, once Ivanka is in the White House, she will reportedly take on an “administration role” and intends “to help level the playing field for female entrepreneurs and job creators”, as FOX has claimed. Interesting stuff.

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed. “No decisions have been made regarding Ivanka’s role,” spokeswoman Hope Hicks told CNN. We’ll keep you posted.

HollywoodLifers, do you think an announcement that Ivanka will take an official position will be made soon?

