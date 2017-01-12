Trump Fires Inauguration Announcer, 89, A Week Before Event: I’m ‘Devastated’

Courtesy of CNN

This is heartbreaking! Just days ahead of the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration, Donald Trump has dropped Charles Brotman, the 89-year-old man who has announced every inauguration parade since 1957. Understandably, Charlie feels ‘destroyed’ over the sudden decision. See what he had to say right here!

Charles Brotman, 89, just found out he’s out of a job, as he told CNN in an interview on Jan. 9.

“I looked at my email, then I got the shock of my life,” he shared. “I felt like Muhammad Ali had hit me in the stomach.” Such a bummer, right?

“I was disappointed because I thought I would be the announcer, and then when I read the email, I thought I was going to commit suicide,” he added. “It was really terrible.” Considering Brotman has done every inauguration since Dwight D. Eisenhower — 11 presidents’ worth — he absolutely has every reason to feel that way!

The Presidential Inaugural Committee apparently told him he was being replaced by email — which is about as bad as a breakup text, no? The committee then offered to make him the “announcer chairman emeritus” and offered him a VIP ticket to attend the inauguration. Ho hum.

60 years later, Brotman is being replaced by Steve Ray, 58, a freelance announcer who has worked for local radio stations and the MLB’s Washington Nationals. “All of us think of Charlie as as much of the Washington landscape as any building,” Ray told The Washington Post. “I’m on top of the world. From my point of view, I am not filling his shoes, I’m not taking his place, I just happen to be the guy who’s next.” Brotman harbors no ill will toward Ray, and has said that he hopes he does well.

