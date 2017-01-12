Matilda Ledger, 11: Heath’s Daughter Is The Spitting Image Of Her Late Father — See Pic

SplashNews

This photo of Matilda brings back SO many memories! The adorable 11-year old looks like the spitting image of her late father, Heath Ledger. She has his eyes, his bone structure, and his go-getter personality. Check out the mind-blowing pic, right here!

Back in 2009, Michelle Williams, 36, told Vogue magazine that whenever she’s missing Heath Ledger (died at age 28), she looks at their daughter Matilda. “Every time I really miss him and wonder where he’s gone, I just look at her,” she confessed. Now, eight years later, that story hasn’t changed. Matilda is 11 years old and continues to look more and more like her late father. As she’s coming into her own, Matilda has adopted some of Heath’s most recognizable features — those deep almond-shaped eyes. Matilda also has her dad’s wide jaw line that makes her stunning face stand out amongst a crowd!

We’ve had the incredible fortune of watching little Matilda grow up right in front of our eyes! Photographers captured the former Joker’s mini-me daughter out with momma Michelle in May, and there was NO mistaking who she was. Matilda has even taken after Heath’s smoldering-meets-pouty personality. The Brokeback Mountain actor always carried an air of mystery, and so does Matilda.

When the adorable mother-daughter duo stepped out on Jan. 12, it looked like Matilda just got out of class. Clearly Heath’s incredible work ethic has rubbed off on her! Matilda doesn’t seem to be like most celebrity children. Instead of trying out acting, singing, or modeling, Matilda is embracing her childhood and attending school like a regular 11-year old. Michelle is doing an amazing job at keeping her baby grounded! There’s no doubt that Matilda misses her father every single day, and no matter what she decides to do for her profession later on in life, we know she’s making him proud!

