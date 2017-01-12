REX/Shutterstock

Rejoice! Halsey has a brand new song for the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack and we are absolutely loving it! Keep reading to listen to her gorgeous new electro-pop ballad ‘Not Afraid Anymore.’

OMG, we are SO in love with Halsey‘s amazing new song “Not Afraid Anymore,” which will be featured in the hotly anticipated new flick Fifty Shades Darker. the 22-year-old singer-songwriter has absolutely outdone herself with the upbeat electro-pop ballad where she absolutely gives her vocals everything she’s got. We’ve got to wonder if she was thinking about the movie’s Anastasia Steele when she sings “Touch me like you never. Cause I’m not afraid anymore. No no no,” in the chorus for the tune she penned. How incredibly sexy! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ‘NOT AFRAID ANYMORE’

So far this is the second song to be released from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, following Taylor Swift, 26, and 24-year-old Zayn Malik’s duet “I Don’t Want To Live Forever.” That song dropped without warning on Dec. 8 and it went to number one on iTunes within an hour of its release. Hopefully Halsey”s ballad will have the same success! The soundtrack for the film is packed with superstar talent, as in addition to Halsey, Zayn and Taylor, it will also include music from Nicki Minaj, 34, and Sia, 41, as well.

Hopefully the release of her new song will lift Halsey’s spirits, as the singer just underwent multiple painful surgeries back on Jan. to treat her endometriosis. She told fans that she would be off the social media map for several days as a result, but what a way to come back, as she announced Jan. 12 that she was back and would be dropping her new song at midnight! We can’t wait for her follow-up album to 2015’s Badlands, but for now we’re so happy with “Not Afraid Anymore.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halsey’s new song? Tells us in the comments.

