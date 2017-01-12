Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Zayn Malik In Sweet Bday Message: I’m ‘So Lucky To Know & Love’ You

Courtesy of Instagram

Gigi Hadid is head over heels for Zayn Malik and she wants the world to know it! The model sent her ‘handsome’ boyfriend the cutest birthday message, Jan. 12, that made our hearts melt! See it here!

Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 24, are starting off 2017 by proving to us that they’re stronger than ever! The stunning model posted a photo of Zayn to her Instagram, Jan. 12, wishing him the “best year ever” on his 24th birthday!

Gigi uploaded a steamy black and white photo of Zayn standing on a balcony, where he is seen gazing into the sky. She gushed over her man when she said, “happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours… wishing you the best year ever!!!” SO cute!

Zayn’s been getting a ton of love on his 24th birthday, and it’s been epic. Liam Payne, 23, his former One Direction bandmate, also took to social media to send Z some love. He tweeted, “Happy birthday bro!”, to his good friend, and wished him well. And, fans couldn’t handle the emotions that came with seeing the 1D bromance…

@zaynmalik Happy birthday bro! Hope all is well and you have a good day celebrating it 🎉🍾🙌 — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 12, 2017

Now, we’re just waiting for the rest of the 1D boys — Harry Styles, 22, Niall Horan, 23, and Louis Tomlinson, 25 — to rally around Z for his birthday, and it’ll officially be the greatest day EVER.

Zayn’s 24th birthday arrives on the heels of one of his best years yet. We have to say, 2016 was the year of Zayn. It was the year he and Gigi’s romance sparked, the year he dropped his first solo album, Mind Of Mine, and it was the year he became a fashion maven and graced the covers of mags like Elle, GQ, Billboard, PAPER, Interview, and more! Wow — 23 wasn’t so shabby, huh?!

And, although it’s only been about two weeks into 2017, it looks like Zayn could top his 2016 success. The singer just revealed his shoe collaboration with luxury Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti, at the end of 2016, and the photos are to die for. Not to mention, he dropped an epic track with none other than Taylor Swift, 27, which is the theme song for the new Fifty Shades Of Grey movie, hitting theaters in Feb. 2017! You go, Z!

