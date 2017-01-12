Gigi Hadid Playing Peacemaker Between Bella Hadid & Selena Gomez

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez when news of her PDA with The Weeknd made headlines Jan 11. However, Gigi Hadid is still following the ‘Revival’ singer, and now sources tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the gorgeous model is hoping to smooth things over.

It’s been more than 2 months since Bella Hadid, 20, and The Weeknd, 26, called it quits, but that doesn’t mean she’s cool with him moving on to her friend Selena Gomez, 24. According to our sources, the stunning Victoria’s Secret model felt “stabbed in the back” when pictures of Selena kissing The Weeknd surfaced. Her sister Gigi Hadid ,21, is in a seriously awkward position now because Selena is part of her squad. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the model sister is doing her best to diffuse the drama.

“Gigi will always be Team Bella,” says our source, “but she’s also in a tough spot because she really likes Selena and knows she’s a good person. She’s one hundred percent supporting Bella and has told her she’ll do whatever she think is best. But down the road, when feelings have cooled off, Gigi does hope they can all sit down and talk this out.” Awe, we sure hope Gigi can help they get past this!

We were just as shocked as Bella when we saw pictures of The Weeknd and Selena swapping spit, but it turns out the “Starboy” crooner has been crushing on the “Heart Wants What it Wants” singer for a while. He even mentioned her by name in his latest hit “Party Monster”. The lyrics in question read, “Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line, Angelina, lips like Angelina, Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena.” And as if that wasn’t enough, the video for Party Monster dropped Jan. 12 and it’s filled with Selena lookalikes. We thinks it’s safe to say that Selena isn’t the only one to blame for this hook-up. Hopefully Gigi can convince Bella not to hold a grudge for too long.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella should be mad at Selena? Or should she take Gigi’s advice and talk things out with her former friend? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.