Is Farrah Abraham officially off the market? The ‘Teen Mom’ star was just spotted wearing a HUGE diamond ring on her left hand, and fans are speculating that she may be engaged! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned the truth behind her new rock! Get the scoop!

Farrah Abraham, 25, made the internet explode, Jan. 11, when she rocked a massive diamond ring on that finger. Immediately after, she posted multiple photos to her Snapchat, and fans were dying to know if she was engaged! Well, we can confirm that Farrah is NOT engaged. “No,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, when we asked if she was officially off the market. “He has not [paid me back for the ring] and I’m going to wear it because I’m celebrating my success in life,” she told us, adding the hashtag, “Shine bright like a diamond”. And, there you have it! Farrah’s a free agent…

On the season six premiere of Teen Mom OG back in August 2016, Farrah actually went out and bought herself a 14-carat diamond engagement when she was on a cruise in the Bahamas for her daughter, Sofia‘s birthday. At the time of the purchase, she thought her then-boyfriend, Simon Saran, would propose to her and pay her back for the ring that Sophia was involved in choosing. Farrah admitted that the ring was “$64,000 initially, though he got it down to $36,000.” WOW. “And I thought I was going to be paid back,” she said. Then Farrah admitted that the two were not dating anymore. And, that was back in August 2016, so you can understand why fans were freaking out when they saw the same ring six months later…

During the premiere, Farrah told her mother, Debra Danielson, about her pricey ring purchase. “I bought an engagement ring that Simon had organized,” she said to Debra. “He said to get it and was excited about it… I thought he was going to propose and nothing has ever happened.” Ouch!

She flashed a photo of the ring on her phone and said, “I have this ring… and Simon still hasn’t paid me back for it. I’m just really upset he did that.” Later in the episode, Farrah was with her friend, Jenna in LA and she decided to inform her of the situation “I bought an engagement ring and it’s at my house,” she said to Jenna. “I pretty much hid because I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this.’ And then he never pays me back for it or proposes and it’s like someone teasing me.” Ugh, that was a mess.

Farrah and Simon ended up arguing by the end of the two-hour premiere, and Farrah eventually ended up calling it quits with him. So, if you were trying to win Farrah’s heart, it looks like you still have a chance. Although she obviously kept the diamond ring, she is not engaged.

Teen Mom fans went nuts on Wed. Jan. 11, when Farrah took to her Snapchat to posted multiple photos of her wearing the massive diamond ring. She posted a selfie while rocking the diamond, and then a few more photos of her stunning ring. She captioned one of the photos, “Because I can,” which really threw fans for a loop. But, we’re glad we could keep you informed on the truth about Farrah’s relationship status!

