Evan Peters & Sarah Paulson Returning For ‘AHS’ Season 7 & More Scoop

Praise! ‘AHS’ vets Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are returning for ‘American Horror Story’ season 7, Ryan Murphy revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour on June 12. Did he also reveal the theme? Here’s everything you need to know!

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, the only two cast members to have been on every season of American Horror Story, will be returning for the seventh installment of the hit series, according to our sister site Variety. Ryan Murphy didn’t reveal anything about their roles, but Sarah Paulson does know the theme of the upcoming season.

“There are only three people in the world who know what [the new season is about],” Ryan teased, according to Entertainment Weekly. “And that’s FX CEO John Landgraf, [studio executive] Dana Walden, and Sarah Paulson… I don’t know [if we’ll keep it quiet]. Last year was successful. I don’t know if we’ll do it again. I think maybe we’ll release some of it earlier than we did.”

Ryan also noted that he “just started” writing the new season, and Sarah and Evan are the only two actors to be cast at the moment. The only other spoiler he offered about season 7 was this: “It’s a modern-day story. That’s all I can say.”

However, the FX CEO plans on keeping the new season “shrouded in super secrecy,” just like last season. “Ryan has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven’t seen before, and there’s a marketing promotional hook around that,” he said.

A premiere date for American Horror Story season 7 has not been revealed. The series was also renewed for seasons 8 and 9.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Evan and Sarah are returning for American Horror Story season 7? Do you have any ideas about the theme? Let us know!