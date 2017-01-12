Emma Stone Smolders In Sexy Slip Dress For ‘La La Land’ Screening

REX Shutterstock

SLAY. Emma Stone looked beyond gorgeous in a sexy maroon slip dress — from head-to-toe her look was premiere perfect!

Emma Stone, 28, defined style goals in London when she stepped out for a La La Land screening in London at the Ham Yard Hotel on Jan. 12 alongside her co-star, Ryan Gosling, where she totally vamped it up in a maroon slip-dress from The Row that fit her figure like a glove — it was beyond sexy and chic! She complimented the stunning dress with black ankle-strap sandals, soft curls and a dark lip, really tying the whole look together. She shut it down when she hit the carpet in this fabulous ensemble — and she totally switched up her look!

Emma is on a major style roll and her latest look is no exception — especially after we saw her totally kill it at the Golden Globes in a gorgeous, plunging gown. Not only was her fashion beyond fierce, but she took home the Best Actress award and her movie, La La Land shattered records with all of the awards it received. 2017 is off to an amazing start for the star!

Her latest look, however, just might be one of the best looks we’ve seen on the stylish star in a while — and we cannot wait to see what else she wears while promoting the film! Not only do we have a slew of screenings to see her step out for, but awards season just started and Emma is going to have all eyes on her as she hits one major red carpet after another.

What did you think of her sexy look for the London premiere? Are you equally as obsessed with the way she’s switching up her style while promoting the award-winning film? Check it out above and let us know!