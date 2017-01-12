Lee Greenwood: ‘God Bless The USA’ Singer To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Concert

REX/Shutterstock

Looks like President-elect Donald Trump has another performer for his inauguration celebration in country singer Lee Greenwood — and more announcements might be on the way.

With just days left before President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration, the Presidential Inauguration Committee might have another performer on their list. Country musician Lee Greenwood will perform at the “Make America Great Again!” celebration on Jan. 19, the day before Trump will be officially sworn in. Greenwood is famous for his song “God Bless The USA.” The concert will take place the day before the inauguration ceremony, CNNMoney reported. Furthermore, “major announcements” are still to come, according to a source who spoke to the CNN team.

The current line-up for the event for the day of the inauguration include performances by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Radio City Rockettes, and America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho. The inauguration performers have faced a great deal of scrutiny for their decision to appear. One member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir actually quit so she would not have to perform.

A Rockette named Phoebe Pearl posted on social media her despair at the thought of having to dance for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. “Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed. The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling,” she wrote. “I am speaking just for me but please know that after we found out this news, we have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts.” Later the Madison Square Garden company released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter saying, “it is always their [the Rockettes] choice.”

Despite all the controversy surrounding this historic event, Marie Osmond has offered to perform. “I think when it comes to our country, we need to unite,” Marie said. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America. We should come together and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should.” Marie and her brother Donny have not been asked to perform, but the singer clearly seems willing to consider the idea.

