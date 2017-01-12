Ed Sheeran Announces New Album Release Date & It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

We finally know more about Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album! After announcing the name, ‘÷’ and track list on the morning on Jan. 11, he finally revealed when the record is coming out — and it’s not all that far away!

Ed Sheeran has decided we’ve waited long enough for new music! The fire-haired crooner announced that his brand new album ÷, aka Division, will finally be released on March 3. Oh, and the preorder is available beginning on Jan. 13, so get excited! The 25-year-old released X in 2014, and it’s high time that he bless us with some new velvety jams, so we’re beyond stoked that this will be out in less than two months.

Ed teased the big reveal on Jan. 11, when he put out the title name and track list on an Instagram photo of bits of paper with one song name written on each one, arranged into a list. Here is the full track list of ÷:

“Eraser”

“Castle On The Hill”

“Dive”

“Shape Of You”

“Perfect”

“Galway Girl”

“Happier”

“Hearts Don’t Break Around Here”

“New Man”

“What Do I Know?”

“How Would You Feel (Paean)”

“Supermarket Flowers”

Of course, we’ve already heard “Shape Of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” as both songs were surprisingly released as simultaneous singles on Jan. 8, and just by those two we can already tell this album is going to be INCREDIBLE.

Ed is in for an amazing 2017. The singer revealed on Jan. 10 that he packed on the pounds during his year off from recording, considering his diet of pizza and beer now didn’t burn off on stage each night. However, he came up with a workout regimen that worked from him, and now he’s down a whopping 50 pounds! “I did ten minutes a day without fail — intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 jogging,” he told UK radio show Total Access. “The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Ed’s new album?!

