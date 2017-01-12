‘Drake & Josh’ Reunion Happening? Drake Bell Sets The Record Straight

Image Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Are we ever going to get that ‘Drake & Josh’ reunion we all want so badly? HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to Drake Bell about just that, and he didn’t exactly say no. He revealed that the cast has remained ‘very, very close’ since the show ended!

“I mean, what I can say is we all have remained very, very tight and very, very close,” Drake Bell, 30, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The whole Drake & Josh family! And any way that we can get back together we all love it. I will just say use the hashtag #WheresWalter and help Drake and Josh find their pops! And we’ll see, we’ll see!”

Drake had everyone talking after releasing a mysterious video on YouTube on Dec. 29. In the video, Drake reprised his role as Drake Parker to reveal that his father, Walter Parker, is missing. He asked fans to help find the beloved Drake & Josh dad. Fans thought this was just a tidbit of a major reunion.

Drake and his co-star Josh Peck, 30, reunited on Josh’s TV series Grandfathered back in 2016. Both Drake and Josh have been open about a TV reunion of the Nickelodeon show.

“I would be down! I think people are always sort of begging for some sixth season of Drake & Josh and whatnot,”Josh told MTV at the 2015 ATX TV Festival. “To just pick it back up without ever acknowledging that there was a 10-year gap might be a little odd — because we definitely put on some years, but if they figured out a really cool fun way to bring back the entire cast and do, I don’t know a three episode mini-series or something, that would be dope. I’ll go work at the movie theater again.”

Let’s make it happen, people! Let’s find Walter and get the family back together for a reunion in 2017!

But for the time being if you want to check out the latest from Drake, make sure to check out Bad Kids of Crestview Academy which opens on January 13th in select theaters and On Demand / Digital HD.

