Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Married On New Years? The Truth Finally Revealed

Miley Cyrus is a true pro when it comes to getting tongues wagging — case in point, the recent Miley and Liam Hemsworth “secret wedding” speculation. The 24-year-old fueled the rumors after posting a slew of pics on Instagram, showing both the Cyrus and Hemsworth families partying hard together on New Year’s Eve. Oh, and let’s not forget the added #inlaws hashtag! Nice touch Miles!

So, did the couple actually say “I do”? Or was it just a case of Miley being Miley, and teasing us all — as she soooo loves to do! “Miley and Liam didn’t get married on New Year’s Eve, it was just a big get together party and bonding session for both the families,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re in no rush to tie the knot.

“Miley and Liam are ecstatically happy right now, and in no hurry at all to make it official. When they do eventually marry though, everyone will know about it, trust me!” Yeah, somehow we don’t doubt that! Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Miley has vowed that when she does finally walk down the aisle with her Aussie sweetheart, it will be forevers… and a day!

“[Miley] is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s adamant that she doesn’t want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever.” And, let’s face it, Miley has some great role models when it comes to sticking together through thick and thin!

Her parents, Billy Ray, and Tish, have been married for a whopping 23 years! The couple actually split-up twice over the years — once in 2010, and then again in 2013 — but they have always managed to work through their troubles and get back on track again. Just like their oldest daughter and her boo! Miley and Liam split back in 2013, after four years of dating. But Liam just couldn’t quit her — and they reunited again two years later.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam will marry and live happily ever after for ever and ever?

