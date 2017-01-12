EpiPen By CVS: 5 Things To Know About The Latest Generic Life-Saving Drug

Courtesy of Facebook

This is fantastic news! CVS is now offering a generic version of the EpiPen at an incredibly low price! Here’s everything you need to know about the treatment that could potentially save some one’s life!

CVS is taking a step ahead of the competition by offering a generic version of the Adrenaclick treatment, informally known as the EpiPen! Not only will the treatment be more available to it’s consumers and patients, but it will be more affordable as well! But before you got out to your local CVS, we’ve got you covered with the five fast facts you have to know.

1. CVS sells its generic EpiPen for one third of its initial cost.

OMG! The drugstore chain announced in a statement on Jan. 12, that it is offering the generic version of the EpiPen for $109.99 per two-pack, according to USA Today. That may seem expensive, but the applicator’s initial cost ranged anywhere from $300 to $600! So by comparison, $100 is ridiculously cheap!

2. The EpiPen treats life-threatening situations.

The injector can essentially save some one’s life! The applicator, which contains the drug epinephrine, treats allergic reactions from insect bites, stings, or foods and is usually used in emergencies.

3. CVS confirms the new price applies to patients with or without health insurance.

Amazing! CVS has stated that the low pricing for the generic Adrenaclick treatment will apply to those patients who are insured and those who do not have coverage and choose to pay with cash, according to the NY Daily News.

4. The EpiPen maker offers an additional coupon program to cut costs.

Impax Laboratories, the company that makes the generic EpiPen, also offers a coupon program on top of the low cost, to provide additional price breaks, ABC reports.

5. The CVS’ generic EpiPen is now available at all stores!

Don’t waste any more time; the EpiPen is available in all 9,600 CVS pharmacies nationwide!

