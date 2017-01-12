Cody Alan Comes Out As Gay: ‘I’m At Peace With Where I Am’

Courtesy of Instagram

CMT star Cody Alan has just penned a heartfelt letter to his fans and followers on Instagram, in which he reveals that he is gay. Click inside to see his full message.

Cody Alan, 44, is proud to let everyone know that he is a gay man. On January 12, the television and radio personality made the announcement on his Instagram account in a lengthy, personal letter explaining his decision to come out.

“As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you. You see, I’m gay. This is not a choice I made, but something I’ve known about myself my whole life,” Cody penned, making a powerful statement to kick off 2017. “Through life’s twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures – I’ve landed on this day, a day when I’m happier and healthier than I’ve ever been. And I’m finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me.”

In addition to his emotional announcement, Cody thanked his fans and supporters for always having his back. “As we continue our journey, I hope this news won’t change how you see me. I’m still the same Cody I always was. You just know a little more about me now.”

Twenty years before sharing his true sexuality, Cody married a woman at 24 years old and started a family. “I felt like getting married was what I was supposed to do,” he shared with PEOPLE in an interview. “It’s what everyone wanted me to do, and I felt, somehow, like maybe that’s what would make me straight — and obviously that’s not how it works! But I dreamed of that family, which I now have.”

