Christina El Moussa Makes Time For Her Kids Amid Divorce: It’s ‘What’s Really Important’

Courtesy of Instagram

Just days after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from wife Christina, the reality star has vowed to devote all of her attention to her kids. In a sweet pic on Instagram, she declares them her biggest priority above everything else going on.

Divorces can really be a drab. In addition to coming to terms with the fact that your once happy union is now over, you also have to hash out all of your assets. But Flip Or Flop’s Christina El Moussa, 33, isn’t wasting her time going over material things. Instead, she focusing all of her attention on the kids! Very shortly after the reality star filed for divorce against her husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, she shared a photo on Instagram on Jan. 11, reestablishing her top priorities.

In a pic Christina shared on Instagram, the HGTV star captured her daughter, Taylor, standing on a stage with another one of her classmates. In her hands appears to be a giant, pink heart with a face on it. The 6-year-old was also grinning especially big.

A lot going on lately….. But making time for what's important is what's really important. #priorities 🌟 #tayAndbray A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Christina’s new direction comes shortly after Tarek filed for divorce from his estranged wife in Dec. 2016. The couple, who originally wed in 2009, called off their marriage after nearly seven years as reports revealed that Tarek had cheated on Christina with their children’s nanny. Eek! The two reportedly tried to make things work for the sake of their kids, but unfortunately just couldn’t.

We are so sad to hear about Christina and Tarek’s devastating divorce, but the silver lining is that the couple can take their mind off of their current relationship and really channel their energy into doing what is best for their children. That is SO great!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Christina’s latest announcement?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.