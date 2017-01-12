Chance The Rapper Took The Golden State Warriors On A Field Trip To A Trampoline Park

Courtesy of Twitter/GQ Magazine

Okay, is Chance The Rapper the coolest friend or THE coolest friend? The rap prodigy took his closest friends and the Golden State Warriors to his favorite spot — SkyZone, an indoor trampoline park. We have so many questions…

The Golden State Warriors travel for work and for play! The all-star team hailing from San Francisco was recently invited by none other than Chance The Rapper, 23, to a day at SkyZone, an indoor trampoline facility.

In an interview with GQ, the rapper revealed one of his most expensive ventures was invited 35 of his “closest” friends and the Golden State Warriors to SkyZone. “What I do a lot, that I had to cut out, was I used to take my friends places and spend a lot of money at fun places on some weird kid shit,” he said. “Just because they were in town and I like Sky Zone.”

The crew all went to enjoy the bouncy playground in early July 2016. Chance even took to Twitter to thank the facility and posted a picture of his big squad. “Huge thanks to the Skyzone staff, I love being able to show friends a good time when they come in from out of town,” the 7-time Grammy nominee wrote on July 3. Noticeable faces in the pic included Steph and Ayesha Curry, Harrison Barnes, Justin Holiday, and more! Now, it doesn’t look like it was the entire GSW team. Kevin Durant was MIA, as was Klay Thompson.

Still, we’re sure these guys had a pretty sweet dunk contest, and when they weren’t they were definitely watching Ayesha do these cool splits and jumps on the trampoline… What a crew!

Chance The Rapper has made it known his respect and admiration of the Golden State Warriors. In a pre-ESPYS moment, Chance and Steph Curry were caught on camera doing Steph’s signature pre-game dance. The two upheld the all-star shooter’s tradition of the “BBQ and foot massage” dance, before Chance took the ESPYS stage to sing a tribute to Muhammad Ali.

