‘Jackie,’ ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ & More Land CDGA Nominations

REX Shutterstock

From ‘Jackie’ to ‘Game of Thrones,’ see the full list of movies and TV shows that landed big CDGA nominations!

The nominations for the 19th annual CDGA, (Costume Designer Guild Awards), are finally here and so many of our favorite films made the list — and that’s not the only reason to save the date! Mandy Moore will have the honor of hosting the annual event on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel — and the This Is Us actress can’t wait for the big day! “I am honored to be hosting this year’s ceremony. I’ve always been in awe of my Costume Designers and am especially thrilled to be working with the brilliant Hala Bahmet on our series This Is Us. I’m excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation,” she said.



Game of Thrones Season Seven Pics

Meryl Streep will be honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award while costume designer Jeffrey Kurland is the recipient of this year’s Career Achievement Award. Illustrator Lois DeArmond will be on hand to take home the Distinguished Service Award and Ret Turner will be posthumously added to the Hall of Fame. LACOSTE is the presenting sponsor.

The awards celebrate excellence in film, television and short-form costume design, and you can see the full list of nominations below.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale

Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Lion – Cappi Ireland

Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips

Excellence in Period Film

The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres

Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

Excellence in Fantasy Film

Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion



Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

American Horror Story: Roanoke – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang

Empire – Paolo Nieddu

Grace & Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

House of Cards – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris

Transparent – Marie Schley

Outstanding Period Television Series

The Crown – Michele Clapton

Penny Dreadful – Gabriella Pescucci

Stranger Things, Series – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska

Westworld, Pilot – Trish Summerville

Westworld, Series – Ane Crabtree

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton, April Ferry

The Man in the High Castle – J.R. Hawbaker

Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro

Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm

The Walking Dead – Eulyn C. Womble

Excellence in Short Form Design

Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World – Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes

H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart

JavaScript is required to load the comments.