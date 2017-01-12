Brittany Nicole Poteet: Former Miss Virginia Charged With Assaulting Boyfriend

Courtesy of Facebook

Oh no! Brittany Nicole Poteet, a former Miss Virginia beauty queen, was charged with assault on Jan. 12, according to a new report. The blonde stunner allegedly lashed out at her boyfriend in Sydney. Will she face the consequences? Find out below!

This is some heavy stuff! Brittany Nicole Poteet faced a Sydney court for allegedly attacking her boyfriend. It was revealed on Jan. 12 that the former Miss USA and Miss Virginia beauty pageant assaulted her boyfriend of three years on Dec. 16, according to Australian outlet News.com. Police have reason to believe Brittany lashed out at Wade McKenzie that evening, leaving him with actual bodily harm. No further details of the alleged attack have been revealed yet, but it must have been a horrifying experience for Wade seeing as he’s taken out an apprehended violence order against Brittany.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Brittany has been involved in something like this. The Aussie site claims the beauty queen made headlines in the U.S when she confronted a homophobic slur that she addressed to her gay roommate. Because of her pageant status at the time, Brittany was forced to deny those claims. On top of that, Brittany was reportedly charged with assault and battery against a former boyfriend. This would make Wade the second love interest she’s allegedly assaulted.

The charges against the former boyfriend were actually dropped, which allowed Brittany to keep her Miss United States crown…for a little bit at least. She eventually had to give up the crown for another isolated incident. The blonde stunner posted a picture of herself on Facebook wearing the crown with the caption, “Miss Alcoholic USA.” At this present time we’re not sure what’s to come of Brittany’s latest assault charge, but we’ll keep you updated when more details come out!

