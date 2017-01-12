Brad Pitt ‘Focusing On Himself Again’ After Angelina Jolie Split: ‘He Lost A Bunch Of Weight’

When Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 he was looking better than he has in years — and there’s a reason for that! Brad’s been ‘focusing on himself’ once again, following his split from Angelina Jolie — HollywoodLife.com has the scoop on his new fitness regime.

Fit, thin and back on track! Brad Pitt is back in shape and looking hot hot hot! The newly single 53-year-old has found himself with plenty of time on his hands, following his shocking split from Angelina Jolie, 41, and he’s putting it to good use. HollywoodLife.com has the scoop on how the father-of-six got his mojo back, and the 411 on Brad’s new fitness regime.

“He lost a bunch of weight,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals. He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.” HollywoodLife.com spoke to a source close to Brad, and they weighed in with more details on the actor’s new health kick.

“Brad’s doing a ton of cardio and light weights in addition to spinning and even some yoga,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When he was living with Angie and the kids there was always loads of snack type foods laying around, and Brad is a sucker for junk food and late night munching. But now he’s living on his own, he has full control over what food is in the house, and all he has is organic, healthy, low calorie stuff.”

The source also dishes on who was the driving force behind Brad’s new health kick — his little brother, Doug Pitt! “Doug has been a total rock, and he managed to really rally Brad’s spirits following his split from Angie and get him back on track,” the source says. Fortunately for Brad, his baby bro pushed him to start working out again. Thank you Doug! “It’s the best thing to beat the blues, and he’s really taken the advice on board,” the source says.

Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Brad’s relationship with Angie also appears to be taking a turn for the better too. The couple is finally presenting a (more) united front as their divorce and custody battle progresses through the courts, and have agreed to stop airing their dirty laundry in public. Which, let’s face it, has got to be good news — for their six kids, if no-one else.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the new, thinner, hotter Brad? Let us know in comments below!