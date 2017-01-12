Chance The Rapper & Mumford & Sons Headlining Boston Calling 2017 — Full Lineup

REX Shutterstock

Now, THIS is a music festival! The 2017 Boston Calling 2017 lineup dropped today, Jan. 12, and it’s utter perfection. Chance the Rapper, Mumford & Sons and Bon Iver are among the huge names that you can catch at this Memorial Day Weekend festival, and the presale has already sold out. Here’s everyone who’s performing!

Boston Calling takes place May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA, and though early bird tickets are already sold out, you can keep checking this page for the regular sale.

Early Bird tickets on sale now for a limited time. They won't last long! Tag a friend you want to bring along and enter to win two VIP passes. #BostonCalling A photo posted by Boston Calling (@boston_calling) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Here’s the full lineup:

Tool

Mumford & Sons

Chance the Rapper

Bon Iver

The XX

Major Lazer

Weezer

The 1975

Sigur Ros

Solange

Cage the Elephant

Run the Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Tegan and Sara

Brandi Carlile

Sylvan Esso

Majid Jordan

Flatbush Zombies

Oh Wonder

Mac Demarco

Wolf Parade

Danny Brown

Piebald

Frightened Rabbit

Modern Baseball

Car Seat Headrest

Buffalo Tom

Cousin Stizz

Mitski

Russ

Francis & the Lights

Deerhoof

PUP

Whitney

Strand of Oaks

Hiss Golden Messenger

Moses Sumney

Kevin Morby

The Hotelier

Lucy Dacus

Vundabar

Xylouris White

Tkay Maidza

Alexanda Savior

Mondo Cozmo

Of course, bands have been sharing the news with their fans — it’s hard to say who’s more excited, the artists or the festivalgoers:

Mom is so proud that we made it to Harvard. We'll be at @boston_calling this year! A photo posted by Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:07am PST

Boston, can't wait to see you this May for @Boston_Calling at Harvard Athletic Complex! Tickets are on sale now https://t.co/QYoMq7CxhL pic.twitter.com/n5R9vteENP — weezer (@Weezer) January 12, 2017

Finally, the festival will also include a film series curated by actress Natalie Portman! So cool.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to go to Boston Calling? Tell us which act you’re most excited to see!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.