Chance The Rapper & Mumford & Sons Headlining Boston Calling 2017 — Full Lineup

Now, THIS is a music festival! The 2017 Boston Calling 2017 lineup dropped today, Jan. 12, and it’s utter perfection. Chance the Rapper, Mumford & Sons and Bon Iver are among the huge names that you can catch at this Memorial Day Weekend festival, and the presale has already sold out. Here’s everyone who’s performing!
Boston Calling takes place May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA, and though early bird tickets are already sold out, you can keep checking this page for the regular sale.
Here’s the full lineup:
Tool
Mumford & Sons
Chance the Rapper
Bon Iver
The XX
Major Lazer
Weezer
The 1975
Sigur Ros
Solange
Cage the Elephant
Run the Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Tegan and Sara
Brandi Carlile
Sylvan Esso
Majid Jordan
Flatbush Zombies
Oh Wonder
Mac Demarco
Wolf Parade
Danny Brown
Piebald
Frightened Rabbit
Modern Baseball
Car Seat Headrest
Buffalo Tom
Cousin Stizz
Mitski
Russ
Francis & the Lights
Deerhoof
PUP
Whitney
Strand of Oaks
Hiss Golden Messenger
Moses Sumney
Kevin Morby
The Hotelier
Lucy Dacus
Vundabar
Xylouris White
Tkay Maidza
Alexanda Savior
Mondo Cozmo
Of course, bands have been sharing the news with their fans — it’s hard to say who’s more excited, the artists or the festivalgoers:
Finally, the festival will also include a film series curated by actress Natalie Portman! So cool.
HollywoodLifers, are you going to go to Boston Calling? Tell us which act you’re most excited to see!
