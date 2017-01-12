‘Bones’ Cast & EP On Season 12 Being The Show’s Last: ‘It Wasn’t Our Decision’

‘Bones’ season 12 will be the show’s last, despite the efforts of the cast and executive producer. Star Emily Deschanel admitted that it ‘wasn’t our decision’ to cancel the show at the Television Critics Association press tour. Could the show ever be revived? Get the details!

“It wasn’t our decision,” executive producer Hart Hanson said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Jan. 11. “We were told it was our last year. It wasn’t that we called the network and said, ‘We’d like to finish now.’ I’m not sure anybody is terribly upset or terribly shocked that it would be the last year.”

Emily Deschanel also added: “It would be ungracious of us to be fighting against them canceling us, but yeah, it wasn’t our decision. But we’ve had a great run!”

When asked if a revival later on down the road was possible, Hart revealed he was totally up for it. “I think those things are always possible, and very desirable,” he said. But are Emily and co-star David Boreanaz — the iconic Brennan and Booth — in for a revival?

“It’s very hard for me to answer that question, honestly,” David said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in six hours. I mean, you’re asking a hypothetical question, but everything is possible in life. But I tend to like to go forward. I don’t like to go backwards… In general, I don’t like reunions and I don’t like to go back.”

Come on, David! Don’t be like that! Bones currently airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX. The series finale — titled “The End in the End” — will air later this year.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad Bones is ending after season 12? Do you think there will ever be a revival series? Let us know!