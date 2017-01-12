Blue Eyeliner: How To Rock The Trend Like Shay Mitchell & Margot Robbie

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

Your weekend makeup look is about to get a bold pop of color! Blue eyeliner is a trend we’ve seen celebs like Kim Kardashian and Jessica Biel sport during the summer, but now it’s making its way to your winter beauty routine. Click ahead to find out how to copy the look for yourself.

Blue eyeliner might just be the prettiest (and easiest!) way to break out of your beauty rut. The flattering color can be worn as subtle or bold as you like, and two of our favorite beauty girls, Margot Robbie and Shay Mitchell, just demonstrated two perfect ways to try it out.

Attending the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards on Jan. 10, Margot showed off the understated way to wear blue liner, with just a touch on her lower lash line and the rest of her makeup kept neutral. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff was behind the look and she shared exactly how you can copy it at home.

“To define Margot’s eyes, I first used a black pencil on the upper and lower waterline, then smudged black pencil along the lower lash line,” Pati wrote on her Instagram. “On top of that, I added a healthy dose of bright, electric blue pencil to add a pop of subtle color,” she added. We like Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencil in S-20, which is a shimmery navy color that stays put all day.

For the rest of her look, Pati added a soft champagne shadow on the center of Margot’s eyelid and lots of black mascara with natural skin and a nude gloss.

Then, there was Shay, who went over-the-top glam with her blue eyeliner for her event celebrating her collaboration with Smashbox Cosmetics. Makeup artist Patrick Ta gave Shay a bolder look by using a brighter, teal shade along her lower lash line and then added a full smokey eye and matte red lip to complete the look.

HollywoodLifers, which way will you try the blue liner trend this winter?

