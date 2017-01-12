Blac Chyna Pregnant Again? ‘Amazing’ Sex Leading To Baby #2 With Rob Kardashian?

SplashNews

Barely 2 months after giving birth to baby Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna apparently ALREADY has babies on the brain — and according to a new report, she may even be pregnant! After their explosive fights, Chyna & Rob Kardashian allegedly have ‘amazing’ make-up sex, which makes it super plausible that Chyna & Rob could be expecting again so soon.

How crazy is THIS? Blac Chyna, 28, may be pregnant with Rob Kardashian‘s, 29, second child just about two months after welcoming their first child together Dream Kardashian. At least according to InTouch magazine, the two could easily be pregnant after all the crazy make-up sex they’ve been having lately — and at least for Chyna, that’s exactly what she wants!

“She’s told friends she’s always planned to have two Kardashian babies,” an insider explained to the publication. “She and Rob break up, move out, get back together, and have amazing make-up sex. Chyna could easily be pregnant again already.” How’s THAT for a baby bombshell? But it seems like Rob wouldn’t mind having another bundle of joy, after all, he has said that his daughter is “his best friend.” Aw!

And to prove he’s not the “lazy and fat” slob has has previously been branded as, he’s apparently trying to help support his family and is making a real effort to make Dream proud. “He’s now considering trying his hand in the medical marijuana industry and opening a shop since pot has been legalized in California,” another source told the media outlet. “And he wants to include Chyna in his endeavor.”

Looks like the two really are family-minded! But the jury still remains out if they’re actually pregnant with baby number two already. Regardless though, Chyna and Rob really DO seem like they’ve been spicing things up in the bedroom lately. After all, on Jan. 11, Rob posted a cute video of his ladylove twerking for him — and it was clear they are in good graces!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Blac and Rob are going to have another baby this year? Are you seeing more kids in their future at all?

