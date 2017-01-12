Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Carrie Fisher With Sweet TBT: ‘Her Voice Is In My Heart’

Courtesy of Instagram

Billie Lourd is still mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher. Billie posted a sweet throwback photo and tribute to her mom on Jan. 11 and admitted it’s going to ‘take a while’ for her to move on after such tragedy. Click to see the full message.

“If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable” -❤☪️🅰️rrℹ️📧 Fℹ️💰♓️📧r, ” Billie Lourd, 24, captioned the precious Instagram photo. “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

It’s been just over two weeks since Carrie passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and Billie is still grieving. Billie and Carrie were extremely close. Billie lost her mother and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in just two days back in Dec. 2016. We can’t imagine what Billie is going through. Her strength during this tough time is just incredible.

Thankfully, Billie is getting lots of support from loved ones, especially rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner, 24. He hasn’t left Billie’s side since she lost her mother and grandmother. They’ve been spotted out on a number of dates since Billie’s tragedies. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Taylor “continues to be a rock for Billie” as she copes with the loss of Carrie and Debbie.

Billie previously posted another throwback photo featuring Carrie, Debbie, and herself just a few days after Carrie and Debbie’s deaths on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby,” Billie wrote on Instagram. “Your love and support means the world to me.”

HollywoodLifers, send your good vibes and prayers to Billie in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.