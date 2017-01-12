Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Bella Hadid Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ Over New Romance

REX/Shutterstock

Is this the end of their friendship?! Bella Hadid feels ‘stabbed in the back’ over Selena Gomez’s new romance with The Weeknd, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read on to see if these BFFs will ever be able to work it out and make amends!

Did Selena Gomez, 24, just break the girl code once and for all? “Bella [Hadid] feels like she’s been stabbed in the back,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see. She’s also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on. It’s only been two months. This is all very hurtful.”

We’re just as caught off guard as you are, Bella, 20! The world was at an absolute standstill when steamy photos of Selena and the “False Alarm” hitmaker, 26, came to light on Jan. 11. Selena’s arms were wrapped around The Weeknd and they were totally caught red-handed making out. There’s no way Selena can wiggle her way out of this. We’re thrilled to see how happy the “Hands To Myself” beauty is with her new man, but is it worth ruining a friendship with Bella? Hopefully they can forgive each other!

Rumors has it that The Weekend has actually been chasing Selena for MONTHS! Since one of his songs talks about Selena’s butt, we can help but wonder if he’s been lusting after her. The track titled “Party Monster” goes like this — “Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line, Angelina, lips like Angelina, like Selena, ass shaped like Selena.” How crazy is that?! Maybe Bella SHOULD have seen this coming!

HollywoodLifers, if you were in Bella’s shoes, would you feel stabbed in the back?

