REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram & Snapchat

Sometimes you just need to have a little fun to forget your troubles, and it seems like that’s exactly what Bella Hadid is doing on Jan. 12. She found out one day earlier that her friend Selena Gomez is dating her ex The Weeknd, and now she’s partying it up! See the pics.

Bella Hadid, 20, is determined to stay positive and have fun in light of the news that her ex The Weeknd, 26, is now getting cozy with Selena Gomez, 24, who was supposedly her friend. The shocking pics of the duo kissing and hugging outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant surfaced on Jan. 11, and just one day later on Jan. 12, Bella posted an Instagram story showing her taking shots with a bunch of friends. That’s one way to forget your ex!

Bella looks gorgeous in the video, and seems to be in good spirits as she’s smiling while holding her beverage and toasting, but we know that she’s not happy about what went down with Selena and The Weeknd. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bella “just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it.”

The insider explained that Bella felt totally blindsided and stabbed in the back, because she just didn’t see this coming. It makes sense, because Bella dated The Weeknd for over a year, and he was notoriously private about it. Paparazzi photos were rarely caught of the pair together at all, let alone showing PDA. However, here he is two months after their split very publicly making out with a girl Bella thought she was friends with? “This is all very hurtful,” said the source. We’re glad Bella is getting out there and having fun, not wallowing in her house alone. You go girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella is handling the news well? Let us know!

