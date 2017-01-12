Ashton Kutcher Thrilled Natalie Portman Unveiled Gender Pay Gap: I’m ‘So Proud’

REX Shutterstock

This is so cool. Natalie Portman brought attention to the gender pay gap and her former co-star Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter to share his admiration.

Gotta love co-stars who stick up for each other! Natalie Portman, 35, revealed she got paid three times less than her co-star Ashton Kutcher, 38, for their 2011 romantic comedy No Strings Attached. Natalie explained that she knew about the disparity between their pay, but did not do anything about it. “I knew and I went along with it,” she told Marie Claire UK. Way to raise awareness on a hot button issue, Natalie!

Ashton stood by his former leading lady and tweeted his praise for her exposing the crazy wage gap between men and women, even in Hollywood. “So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!” he tweeted on Jan. 11. It’s great that Ashton stuck with Natalie and supported her.

So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap! https://t.co/AV1uYY6KIe — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 11, 2017

Natalie knew she wasn’t going to get paid as much as Ashton, despite being an award-winning actress. “There’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood… His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more,” she told Marie Claire UK and even admitted, “I wasn’t as pissed as I should’ve been. I mean we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

Natalie has not been the only actress to call out the extreme difference in pay between men and women both in Hollywood and in general. Jennifer Lawrence, 26, wrote an impassioned piece for Lena Dunham‘s, 30, Lenny Letter. “When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d—s, I didn’t get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early,” she wrote.

