Courtesy of Steven Klein/V Magazine

Ashley Graham stars in the January issue of ‘V Magazine’ & this just may be her sexiest photoshoot to date. She strips down completely naked under a cutout dress & shows off her curvy figure in a slew of sexy photos — we’re obsessed! What do you guys think of her spread?

Ashley Graham, 28, is just the greatest person ever. The model looks absolutely stunning in a new spread for V Magazine issue 105 shot by Steven Klein. Ashley goes completely nude in the shoot and is only covered up by a cutout dress — it is insanely sexy.

We are dying over Ashley’s photoshoot for the mag — she has never looked sexier. The shoot was styled by Robbie Spencer, and Ashley is shot completely naked, with a cutout sequin Balmain dress on top of her nude body. The frock is completely cutout on the sides, showing off her entire curvaceous body, with just a little closure on the side. She paired the revealing frock with a pair of black caged Christian Louboutin heels and dangly Tiffany & Co. earrings. Aside from her nearly-naked look, she also flaunted her figure in a gothic look when she donned a lace caged bra, high-waisted sheer lace underwear, fishnet stockings, and a black lace cape which tired around her neck.

In the spread, Ashley talks to none other than Chelsea Handler, 41, about body activism, fighting the term “plus-size,” and what it means to be a role model. When Chelsea asked Ashley what it’s like when people ask her about being a “plus-size” model, she couldn’t hide her frustration.

“I don’t think women should be labeled at all. I think that it’s completely divisive. But, for whatever reason, I am the one that has been given the opportunity to be on so many covers and to have a voice. I don’t take that lightly and I think that being the voice and face for so many women that haven’t been represented— in fashion, or film, or TV—is encouraging, it’s amazing. Some days I forget that and then someone comes to me crying and says, ‘Because of you, I wore shorts today,’ or I’ll get an email that says, ‘I had sex with my husband with the lights on.’ At those moments, I’m like, Wow, you are changing people’s lives, and you’re doing it by just being yourself.” If that didn’t give you the chills, I don’t know what will.

What do you guys think of Ashley’s insanely sexy spread for V magazine? Do you love it as much as we do?

