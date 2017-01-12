‘Beauty & The Beast’: Ariana Grande & John Legend To Sing Romantic Theme Song

Courtesy of Disney/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande and John Legend are teaming up for one epic duet! The two artists will be the singing the theme song, ‘Beauty & the Beast,’ for the live-action movie. The producer of the song revealed that the classic song will be getting a ‘fresh treatment.’ Get the details!

Disney announced on Jan. 11 that Ariana Grande, 23, and John Legend, 38, will be performing the Oscar and Grammy-winning song “Beauty & the Beast” as the title track for the upcoming soundtrack to the live-action movie. The song was originally performed by Celine Dion, 48, and Peabo Bryson, 65, in 1991. Celine and Peabo are big shoes to fill, but if anyone can, it’s Ariana and John. The music video will be directed by Dave Meyers.

The new rendition of the classic song will be produced by Ron Fair, who revealed that the song won’t be exactly like the original version. “Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning classic is not small potatoes,” he said in a statement. “But with today’s two greatest plutonium singers – John Legend and Ariana Grande – we are bringing the song back with a new school-old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire.”

The soundtrack will feature new recordings of original songs and three new songs. The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017. The pre-order is available now.

Was Ariana foreshadowing that she would be singing the theme song when she appeared on The Tonight Show back in March 2015? Ariana pulled out her best Celine impression to sing “Beauty & the Beast” and wowed everyone.

The movie, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, will be released March 17, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Ariana and John’s duet for Beauty & the Beast? Let us know your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.