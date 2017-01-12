Alec Baldwin Preparing To Skewer Donald Trump On ‘SNL’ After Inauguration

Courtesy of EXTRA/REX Shutterstock

What can we do at a time like this, but turn to humor? That’s just what Alec Baldwin plans to do after Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, as he revealed in a new interview. Alec will do his amazing impression just one day after the big event, providing some much-needed comic relief. WATCH and get all of the details right here!

After Donald Trump, 70, is sworn in as POTUS, Alec Baldwin, 58, will continue to portray him on Saturday Night Live. In fact, he’s going to revise the hilarious impression the day after the Inauguration, as he told EXTRA in an interview on Jan. 11. WATCH:

“We’re gonna play him the day after the inauguration; I’m doing SNL the day after the inauguration,” Alec said in the interview. “Trump is our head writer. He just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day,” he added. LOL!

Alec also addressed the controversy surrounding Trump and Meryl Streep, 67, following her speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8. “He’s very aware of what he is doing,” Alec said of Trump’s immature social media attack on the actress. “To speak to the people, I think [social media is] not good for that, but Trump thinks it is,” Alec added.

We’ll leave you with one of Trump’s laughable responses to Alec’s impression of him: “The skits are terrible. I mean, I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good,” the President-elect said in a December interview. “I don’t think it’s good. I do like him, and I like him as an actor, but I don’t think his imitation of me gets me at all. And it’s meant to be very mean-spirited, which is very biased. I don’t like it.” Aw, sorry!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Alec is going to do his Trump impression after the inauguration? Tell us if you’ll tune in!

