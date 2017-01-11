‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Creator Teases Reboot After Selena Gomez Talks Reunion

Image Courtesy of Disney Channel

Prepare to FREAK OUT! The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ creator Todd J. Greenwald is having some thoughts on a reunion after co-stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie had an epic hangout session. Todd is thinking big reboot — like MOVIE THEATER big! Check out what he said now!

“I’m thinking a grown-up theatrical version of #wowp would be kinda fresh. #reboot,” Todd J. Greenwald tweeted on Jan. 8. In response to Maria Canals-Barrera’s tweet about a reboot, Todd said he’s thinking “big budget theatrical” with a “brand new tone.” YAS! Let’s make it happen!

Jake T. Austin, 22, who played the beloved Max Russo, took Twitter to ask fans if there should be a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion in 2017. Todd tweeted, “Only as a motion picture Jake. Theatrical release then VOD. In my mind, you didn’t get fat. ;) # WOWPreunion.”

All this talk of a reunion started when Selena Gomez, 24, and David Henrie, 27, started brainstorming where their characters, Alex and Justin, would be in the present day. Selena believes that Alex is still single after all these years, and Justin has “15 kids.” Todd added that Justin “can’t stop dating centaurs” and the SubStation is now a Jamba Juice.

Naturally, fans immediately went nuts over the possibility of a Wizards TV reunion in 2017, but David said he was “just having fun” with Selena. Well, Jake is totally game for the reunion Todd’s thought up. “Speak for yourself. # MaxIsDown,” he tweeted at David. Jake is the best.

If there’s going to be a Wizards of Waverly Place movie coming to the big screen, then all characters need to be involved. Everyone needs to be 100% in. Come on, cast. We need more Wizards! It’s been far too long!

