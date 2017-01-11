Tarek & Christina El Moussa Split: Why He Finally Filed For Divorce Revealed

Courtesy of TMZ, HGTV

‘Flip or Flop’ fans were taken by surprise when Tarek El Moussa made his split with Christina official by filing for divorce, Jan. 9. Now, HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why he had to take their situation to the next level so fast.

Tarek, 35, fast-tracked his divorce with Christina El Moussa 33, by officially filing for legal separation on Jan. 9. While his lawyer did confirm that Tarek took the next step to end their seven year marriage, no other details were revealed — until now. “Tarek is quite a proud guy and him filing for the divorce is really about trying to take control of the situation and to move things along,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Wow.

When it comes down to it, Tarek isn’t one to play games. In fact, “he’s not the type of person to stand still, and if the marriage is not reconcilable, then he will want to move forward with his life and filing for a divorce is a big part of that process,” our insider said. Not to mention, Christina’s new man, the family’s contractor, Gary Anderson, 57, played a part in the demise of their marriage.

“Tarek feels betrayed by Gary as he had worked for both him and Christina and feels like he should not have gotten involved in their relationship,” our source said. And, get this — “Tarek believes that things might have panned out differently if Gary had chosen not to get close to his wife.” OMG.

In case you didn’t know, reports claimed that Christina could have fallen for Gary way before the news of their rumored relationship came about in Dec. 2016. There’s been reports that she and Gary supposedly shared inappropriate texts with each other, which subsequently led to the incident that occurred at the El Moussa home back in May 2016. And, that went down like this: Tarek and Christina reportedly had a blowout fight where a gun was allegedly involved. Then, the police were called to their Orange County home when things got a bit out of control…

Well, when lid flew off that secret, the couple had no choice but to explain the rumored altercation. Tarek and Christina released a joint statement, Dec. 12, 2016, the same day they announced their separation, that read: “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.” Tarek and Christina made no mention of a gun…

Tarek’s decision to file for legal separation from Christina [Jan. 9, 2017] came just one month after the couple announced that they had split to “reevaluate their marriage,” [Dec. 12, 2016]. They married in 2009, and have two children together — Brayden, 1, and Taylor, 6. Flip or Flop will apparently live to see another day, but don’t expect to see the couple acting all smitten with each other. Ugh.

