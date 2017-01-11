Wow Airlines: 5 Things To Know About The Company Offering $69 Flights To Europe

Courtesy of WOW Airlines

This is amazing! Wow Airlines is offering some incredible deals on flights to Europe, and they sound too good to be true! We have the scoop the scoop on the airline before you book your dream vacation.

This is so awesome! Wow Airlines announced some incredible deals on flights from the United States to Europe for as low at $69! Before you start planning your next amazing vacation, here’s five things to know about the discount airline.

1. The airline is based in Iceland.

Wow was founded in 2011 by Icelandic businessman Skúli Mogensen and flies to 31 destinations in North America, Iceland, and Europe. The airline’s hub is located near Reykjavík in Iceland.

2. The $69 deal applies specifically to two U.S. cities: San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Between Jan. 5 and April 15, travelers looking for a cheap flight from California to Europe now have a thrifty new possibility. Flights from San Francisco or LA to Bristol, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; or Stockholm, Sweden are available for as low as $69 one way.

3. There’s cheap flights for the East Coast too.Don’t worry there’s flights across the Atlantic for those on the East Coast that are pretty cheap too. People can fly from Miami or Boston to Iceland (which is becoming a must-see destination) for as little as $99 one way. That’s not too shabby! Low fares to other European cities like London and Paris can be $129-149.

4. Beware of hidden fees.

Wow’s cheap fares may seem like a dream come true, but you’re basically only paying for a guaranteed spot on the plane. Everything from additional baggage to picking your seat will cost you extra. There’s no complimentary drinks or snacks on these flights so stock up before boarding because it’s going to be a long trip!

5. These exciting deals are about to start pricing wars with other airlines.

Get ready for even more cheap deals on flights across the Atlantic! Wow’s competitor Norwegian Air announced back in December they were preparing to slash prices on their flights between Edinburgh, Scotland and New York City this summer. Get those passports ready! Wow’s owner Skúli Mogensen even told USA Today more cheap flights are in the works. “It’s really setting the stage for what is coming.”

