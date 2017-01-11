Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. Memphis Grizzlies Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

Rex/Shutterstock

At this point in the NBA season, both the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder need to make some magic happen if they want to make the playoffs. The two squads face off on Jan. 11, so tune in to watch and see which crew walks away with the win.

At 24-16, the Memphis Grizzlies are okay, but they would rather be in a better position than fifth in the Western Conference. It’s better than the Oklahoma City Thunder’s standing, who – at 23-16 – are in seventh place. It’s now-or-never for one of these squads to kick their season into high gear. The Grizzlies roll into the Chesapeake Energy Arena to meet the Thunder on their home turf and tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET. Don’t miss a second!

Fans can watch every moment of this ballin’ baller game via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE THUNDER VS. GRIZZLIES LIVE STREAM

After dropping three straight – to the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets – the Thunder rebounded with back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls. Russell Westbrook, 28, had 21 points in the victory over the Bulls, falling short of his 18th triple-double of the season. That game saw OKC record a season high 30 assists, according to Fansided. With four players netting double-digits and 9 out of 10 nailing at least 5 points, the Thunder aren’t that bad.

Still, for a team that nearly eliminated the near-perfect Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Playoffs, the Thunder aren’t creating as much as a ruckus as they used to. So, many expect them to be active before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 23.

OKC has reportedly been trying to score Rudy Gay, 30, from the Sacramento Kings, per the Bleacher Report. They’ve also been trying to nap Paul Millsap, 31, or Jimmy Butler, 27, from the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls, respectively.

A win could make the OKC look more attractive to a player looking to make a plunge. The Grizzlies won’t make it easy for the Thunder, so this game is going to be physical and the victory will be hard fought. Sounds like it’s going be a wild night!

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you want the Thunder to take the win or do you see Memphis mauling Oklahoma City?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.