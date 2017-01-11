Liverpool Vs. Southampton FC Live Stream: Watch The EFL Semifinal Online

It’s time for the English Football League cup semifinals! Liverpool takes on Southampton on Jan. 11, right after The Saints’ captain requested a transfer! Will this drama cost Southampton the game? Don’t miss a second – click to watch.

It wouldn’t be a game of English soccer if there weren’t a little bit of drama involved. Not only does Southampton has to deal with their captain, Jose Fonte, 33, requesting a transfer, but Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, has come under fire for his decisions in the FA Cup. Both better check the drama at the door when the Reds roll into the St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton. The game is set for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see what happens.

Football fans (and people curious to check out soccer) can see this game via Bein Sports official live stream (after entering in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVERPOOL VS. SOUTHAMPTON LIVE STREAM

First things first: Southampton and their lack of a captain. Jose Fonte put in a transfer request on Jan. 5, according to The Guardian, as he has 18 months left on his contract. He missed out on the Jan. 7 draw against Nowich and it fans shouldn’t expect his return anytime soon.

“José won’t participate for this game,” Southampton manager Claude Puel, 55, said ahead of the EFL Cup game with Liverpool. “We will see for the next game. It is important to keep stability. We do not know the future of José, it is a difficult situation in the market. I respect José, it is not an easy situation for the staff or players. It is difficult.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen has been criticized for fielding a squad of youngsters in the FA Cup. The rookies failed to put away Plymouth, and the goalless draw means they’ll have to undergo a replay, according to This Is Anfield. Jurgen will likely stack his lineup with the big names to ensure victory. Last season, the Reds roasted the Saints, 6-1, during the quarterfinals, so the last thing Jurgen wants is an embarrassing opening to this first leg of the semis.

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Will Liverpool draw first blood or will Southampton stun the Reds?