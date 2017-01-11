Athletic Bilbao Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Showdown Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Uh-oh. Barcelona better get their act together because they’re on the verge of getting eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao. Their second Round of 16 match is set for Jan. 11. Can Lionel Messi’s crew recover? Click to watch.

Barcelona is in a bit of a slump. Not only has the Blaugrana fallen to third place in La Liga, behind Sevilla and leaders Real Madrid, but they also lost their first Copa del Rey meeting with Athletic Bilbao. After taking a 2-1 bruising in the first leg, they better recover and fast. This rematch is set at Camp Nou and the action kicks off around 3:15 PM ET. Be ready to watch and see what happens.

Thankfully, Barcelona’s breakdown happened at Sam Mames, because allowing a visiting team to blast in two goals would be devastating. Los Leones now have a narrow a lead over Barca, but if Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 29, and Neymar, 24, can net 2 or more points (while blanking Bilbao) then they should advance.

However, Barcelona isn’t playing like the dominant force they used to be. In addition to falling to Athletic Bilbao, the Blaugrana were held to a 1-1 tie during a La Liga game with Villarreal. Barcelona needed Messi to save them from the loss, nailing a free-kick in the closing moments of the game, according to Bleacher Report.

Some Barcelona players have called out the refs for their handling of the past games. “There’s a clear penalty on Neymar and mine with the goalkeeper is a penalty, too,” Girard Pique, 29, said after the game against Los Leones, per ESPN FC. “But, well, we know how this works. We want to play football and not roulette, which is what provokes these referees. We saw [Real] Madrid against Sevilla the other day. I hope [referees] improve their level.”

Yikes! Well, if Gerard wants Barcelona to repeat as Copa del Rey champions, he better hope his performance “improves” to a higher “level.” Or, he and the rest of his teammates are going to get bounced from this tournament.

