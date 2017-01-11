It was a PDA-filled date night for Kylie Jenner and Tyga on Jan. 10! After attending the Image Maker Awards, the reality star met up with her man for a sexy date night…and things got pretty racy on her Snapchat at one point in the evening. Watch here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, have never been shy about flaunting their affection for one another, and they were at it again on her Snapchat story Jan. 10. In one racy clip, Kylie rests her head on Tyga’s shoulder while he wraps his arms around her — and when she pulls him in for a kiss, he gives her his tongue instead! The 19-year-old totally went with it, though, pulling her man’s tongue into her mouth for a super hot kiss until he eventually pulled away, laughing.

Kylie attended the Image Maker Awards with one of her family’s favorite designers, Olivier Rousteing, while wearing one of his own Balmain creations on the carpet. She looked beyond stunning in the purple, ruffled ensemble, which featured sexy cutouts that revealed her abs, as well the sides of her toned legs.

She completed the look with her hair swept to the side in loose waves and a brown smokey eye with dark mascara. Her peachy lip was the perfect and subtle in comparison to her otherwise bright ensemble, and we can see why Tyga just couldn’t keep his hands (or mouth) off her!

Later that night, she changed into a white, plunging dress with thigh-high slit that allowed her to flaunt insane cleavage. She and Tyga headed to he Nice Guy after the awards ceremony for a cute date night, although they were also joined by some of Kylie’s best gal pals. Good times!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie and Tyga’s latest video? Too racy…or totally appropriately sexy?