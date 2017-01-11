Courtesy of ABC

In a beyond beautiful moment, identical twin sisters Audrey Doering & Gracie Rainsberry met each other for the very 1st time on live TV! The 10-year-old girls were separated at birth after being adopted from China, but found each other through social media. And their tearful reunion was nothing short of magical — watch it all unfold here!

Our hearts are bursting! During an extremely emotional episode of Good Morning America on Jan. 11, identical twin sisters Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, 10, met each other for the very first time since being adopted from China by two different families. When they were just newborns the two were separated, unbeknownst to their adoptive families, but on the morning show they were finally reunited with their “missing piece.” And seriously, it was everything!

WATCH: Incredible moment as two twins, separated at birth, meet each other for the very first time LIVE on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/wILAuUzTem — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2017

WATCH: The story of two twins, separated at birth and how their families found each other. pic.twitter.com/f7z6mB5Z25 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2017

Audrey, who now lives in Wisconsin, and Gracie, in Washington, couldn’t fight back their tears as they embraced in their matching pink shirts and black-rimmed glasses. After the touching moment, there was barely a dry eye in the audience as the twins said they were “overwhelmed” but “excited” and “happy” about their long-awaited reunion. “It felt like there was something missing, so now it’s complete,” Audrey explained.

And the special moment was all made possible by Audrey’s mother Jennifer Doering who, while doing research on her daughter’s past, came across a photo of baby Audrey on the lap of her foster mother. Next to her was a nearly identical baby. “As soon as I had that picture, I was desperate to find out who that other child was,” she said. By using social media, Jennifer was able to locate Gracie’s mother Nicole Rainsberry, and it was then they realized their daughters were likely related.

A psychologist who studies twins, Dr. Nancy Segal, performed a DNA test on the girls and could confirm with complete certainty that Audrey and Gracie were indeed identical twins. Before meeting in person, the two talked to each other through video messaging and had already discovered that they have A LOT more in common than just their looks. “We both love chicken Alfredo. That’s like one of our favorite foods,” Gracie said. “And we both love mac ‘n’ cheese.”

Both girls also have heart conditions with Gracie undergoing two heart surgeries after arriving in the United States and Audrey having one. Before they left the show, the twins were gifted with tickets to School of Rock on Broadway as well as a chance to dine at Planet Hollywood while in New York City together. They also received plane tickets by Expedia.com to visit each other when they returned home. Talk about Sister Sister IRL!

