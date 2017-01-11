The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Bella Hadid Despite New Romance

REX/Shutterstock

Happily ever after? Not so fast! The Weekend ‘still has feelings’ for Bella Hadid, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, despite launching into a new romance with Selena Gomez. Here’s the latest on their twisted love triangle!

Uh oh! Maybe someone should warn Selena Gomez, 24! “The Weeknd still has feelings for Bella [Hadid] because she knows him as the performer AND as Abel — not many people do,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She understood him in a very unique way, and the more popular he becomes, that’s something that can’t really happen anymore. Now that kind of special relationship will never be a thing again, and that’s the problem.” We hear that! It can be so difficult to leave the comfort zone in matters of love.

Normally we’d be gushing all over the place for the “Starboy” singer’s, 26, admiration for Bella, 20, but the situation isn’t that simple anymore. Now that Selena has entered the picture, we’re worried she’ll get her feelings hurt. “He’s trying to move on and Selena is certainly at the right place at the right time,” the source continues. “He doesn’t want to hurt her so he’s taking things very, very slow. He doesn’t want to lead her on and use her because he still has feelings for Bella.”

The Weeknd is basically between a rock and a hard place right now. He looks SO cute wrapped in Selena’s arms, but is he ready to close the chapter on Bella for good? The R&B hottie was spotted making out with Selena on Jan. 10 outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. This would all be amazing news if the “Good For You” beauty wasn’t BFFs with Gigi Hadid…who’s Bella’s older sister. Is she breaking the girl code by romancing The Weeknd? Is Bella jealous? TOO MANY QUESTIONS!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd will try and win Bella back? Comment below!

