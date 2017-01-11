The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Make Out: Fans React To Their Sexy PDA — See Tweets

New couple alert?! The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were caught kissing and displaying MAJOR PDA during a sweet date night in Santa Monica, Jan. 10! Now, fans are freaking out over their make-out session! See their reactions and check out the kissing photos, here!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26?! Who would’ve thought — UNTIL NOW. The two singers were caught making out with their arms wrapped around each other in new photos, Jan. 10. YOU CAN SEE THE PICS, RIGHT HERE!

This is the first guy Sel has been caught smooching since her 90-day stint in a Tennessee rehab facility, where she “took some time off” back in Oct. 2016. AND, this is the first female The Weeknd has been linked to since his split from model, Bella Hadid, 20, at the end of 2016. SO, are you loving this potential new couple, or are you like, “WHAT?!” Well, fans didn’t hold back when they saw the PDA pics, and their reactions are priceless! Check out what the world thinks about Sel and The Weeknd’s steamy make-out session!

"selena gomez and the weeknd were spotted kissing." pic.twitter.com/2HsAsPtKIb — bizzle (@chanelbiebs5sos) January 11, 2017

I was having a lazy day in just casually scrolling through twitter but now I HAVE RISEN. SELENA GOMEZ AND THE WEEKND?! KISSING???! pic.twitter.com/VVDeptJ6LD — ♕ (@zvival) January 11, 2017

"Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Making Out (PHOTO GALLERY)" pic.twitter.com/5kgJl94NJV — not pinkett smith (@whytruy) January 11, 2017

Oop was The Weeknd really singing about Selena Gomez's ass in Party Monster??? 😳 — Shamikh (@lanasclityclit) January 11, 2017

how do you go from bella hadid to selena gomez i am so sorry for your loss @theweeknd — 🌬 (@thekissIand) January 11, 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd?! What? — peppa (@HELLitsDanielle) January 11, 2017

girl what is this selena gomez & the weeknd mess — NZA🌙 (@fentyzustinx) January 11, 2017

Although Sel and The Weeknd’s sexy PDA may come as a shock to some, could the signs have been there already? — Here’s what’s up: Sel and The Weeknd both performed at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and their chemistry was off the charts! Just check out this photo below of The Weeknd giving a bow of appraisal to the brunette beauty!

Ah, ha! Could this moment have been a huge red flag?! Well, it that didn’t foreshadow their future make-out, then maybe this next red flag will get you in a tizzy. In The Weeknd’s latest hit, “Party Monster”, [which was released just two months ago on Nov. 17, 2016] he sings about needing a girl with an “a– shaped like Selena”. Here’s the lyrical evidence:

“Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line / Angelina, lips like Angelina /

Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena”

And, there you have it. Maybe it was in front of our faces the entire time. We’re wondering what Bella thinks about her ex spotted kissing Selena. AND, we’re wondering what Justin Bieber, 22, is doing right about now…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sel and The Weeknd are Hollywood’s next power couple?! Tell us below!