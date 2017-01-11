REX/Shutterstock

Do we have a hot new couple on our hands?! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other during an adorable date night in Santa Monica — and there are pics to prove it! Could they be a hot new couple?!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they left a night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. The gorgeous singer had her arm wrapped around the rapper’s neck, and in one shot by paparazzi….they can even be seen kissing! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF SELENA AND THE WEEKND.

This is the first gal The Weeknd’s been linked to since his split from Bella Hadid, 20, at the end of last year, and considering Selena’s good friends with Bella’s sis, Gigi Hadid, 21, this whole thing might get kind of messy! Meanwhile, the 24-year-old herself seems to have steered clear of guys in recent months, so it’s quite shocking to see her being so affectionate in public like this.

Sel kept it casual for the night out, wearing ripped, cutoff jeans and a long black coat and her hair in a ponytail, while he paired his black pants with a denim jacket and baseball cap. The two didn’t seem to be hiding from the photographers outside the popular restaurant — and they totally seem into each other!

Interestingly, these new photos come just days after Sel’s ex, Niall Horan, 23, admitted on Instagram that he’s been missing her. The “Same Old Love” singer’s friend uploaded a photo of their girl group, on which Niall blatantly commented, “Miss you guys. Can’t wait to see you all.” Umm…hopefully he wasn’t planning on rekindling his romance with Selena when he sees the gals!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd together?

