Selena Gomez ‘Falling Hard’ For The Weeknd: Thinks He’s Incredibly ‘Charming’

Selena Gomez is totally smitten with The Weeknd! Following their sexy PDA session, we hear that Sel’s getting ready to make things official with him. Find out why she’s already head over heels for her fellow talented singer!

Could Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, officially be a couple by Valentine’s Day? It might just happen!

“Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that is exactly what she is doing with The Weeknd,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She finds him charming and is enamored by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her.” So sweet!

The Weeknd, AKA Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is being careful not to rush into things with the “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer, the insider adds, but that doesn’t matter to Selena — she’s already super into him. “She is falling hard for him, though he is taking things slowly,” the source reveals. Aw!

As we previously told you, the pair was caught making out on a date in Santa Monica, CA on Jan. 10. You can see the pics right here.

It’s also worth noting that their relationship is in the very early days, as the insider warns: “It is at the stage where it could flourish or end just as fast as it started.” Considering The Weekend’s split from Bella Hadid is still pretty recent, we wouldn’t be surprised if it took a while for him and Selena to take it to the next level…not to mention Sel is pals with Bella’s sister Gigi, who might take issue with The Weeknd bouncing back so quickly. We’ll keep you posted, obviously!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s cute that Selena is so into The Weekend? Tell us if they make a hot couple!