The Weeknd Chasing Selena Gomez For Months? — His Lyrics About Her ‘Ass’ Revealed

OMG! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd nearly broke the internet when they were photographed kissing on Jan. 10, but has the hip-hop star secretly been chasing her for months? He seemingly referenced Selena’s ‘ass’ in one of his hugest hits!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, were caught locking lips as they left Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Jan. 10, sending fans into a frenzy. Even though it seems like a major shocker, has he secretly been crushing on the singer for a couple of months? The track called “Party Monster” from his new album Starboy really makes us wonder. The lyrics in question read, “Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line, Angelina, lips like Angelina, Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena.” The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is clearly talking about Angelina Jolie, but could his booty reference be directed towards the “Good For You” songstress?

Abel could potentially be talking about Selena Quintanilla, but that would be a stretch. After seeing the crooner with SelGo recently, it certainly adds more fuel to the romance rumors, since she even had her arm wrapped around his neck while smiling from ear-to-ear.

We never expected this unlikely pairing, especially since he just broke up with his longtime girlfriend Bella Hadid only two months ago. They were together for nearly a year and a half before calling it quits in Nov., due to their busy schedules! The exes last crossed paths at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, seeming to have a special moment on the runway, as she walked and he performed.

Selena is also good friends with Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, so it’ll be interesting to see how they respond to this possible budding romance! Abel and Selena have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, but their PDA makes it appear as though they are more than friends. The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer has been slowing emerging into the spotlight, teasing new music and a possible comeback in 2017! After this latest news, it may be her most epic year yet.

