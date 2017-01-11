The Weeknd ‘Holding Back’ From Relationship With Selena Gomez? — Expert Explains

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are going hot and heavy and have been pictured engaging in some pretty steamy PDAs. But, is the singer holding back from giving his all to the 24-year-old? HollywoodLife.com has the 411!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are Hollywood’s hottest (and most surprising) new couple. They’ve been spotted making out during a romantic date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Jan. 8. But, is The Weeknd holding back when it comes to going public with their burgeoning relationship? Is he just not that into her? Leading body language expert and author, Dr. Lillian Glass, weighs in on the shocking pictures. EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com.

“His body language says he is holding back,” Dr. Glass opines. “When she’s kissing him, his expression says it’s too much. He’s also looking in a different direction. When couples are looking in different directions like this it signals that they are not like-minded.” Well, if the Weeknd has a few reservations about going public with his new love, it could just be a case of wanting to keep her all to himself for now! And who can blame him?

Plus, let’s face it, not many people would want the red-hot media spotlight that follows high-profile celeb couples everywhere they go. And, it’s tough enough anyway to make a relationship work, let alone when your every move is analyzed and written about. Hello, Jelena, anyone?!

Meanwhile, Selena appears to have no such reservations! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the “Hands To Myself” singer wants the whole world to know she’s head over heels in love with her hot new beau, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

“She is happy and doesn’t mind sharing that with the world,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Abel makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide. Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that is exactly what she is doing with The Weeknd. She finds him charming and is enamored by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her.” Awwww! Let’s hope it’s a true love match for Selena this time!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Selena and The Weeknd’s hot new romance? Is it a match made in heaven, or is she heading for heartbreak? Let us know in comments below!



