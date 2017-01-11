Jasper just can’t catch a break! In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 15 episode of ‘The Royals,’ a journalist has unearthed Jasper’s past and is threatening to expose him. How far is he willing to go to protect himself and Eleanor? Click to WATCH!

Jasper (Tom Austen) gets a text from a very sexy journalist who’s doing a story about Eleanor (Alexandra Park) dating her bodyguard. Jasper doesn’t think a story about Eleanor’s love life is that groundbreaking, but the journalist has a trick up her sleeve.

“I think it’s groundbreaking if her bodyguard is secretly American, tried to steal the Koh-i-Noor, and comes for a long like of thieves and liars,” the journalist says in the EXCLUSIVE preview.

Jasper quickly turns around. He’s been caught. His secrets being released publicly wouldn’t be good for anyone, most of all Eleanor. The reporter tells him to sit down and relax. “Besides, you never know, there may be a way out of this,” she adds.

OMG, what is Jasper going to do? Please do NOT sleep with the journalist in order to keep your past hidden! That would devastate Eleanor. It’s not worth it!

Well, something clearly happens and it could mean the end of Jaspenor. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Robert starts digging into Jasper’s past as well. He only wants the best for his little sister. Eleanor cries to Jasper in the trailer, “I’ve given you so many chances.” Are these two going to break up before they really got a chance to be together without all the lies and back-stabbing?!

The Royals airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jasper and Eleanor will make it in the long run? What do you think Jasper is going to do? Let us know!