‘The Challenge’ Announces Theme & Stellar Lineup: Darrell, CT & More Champs Are Back

Season 29 of ‘The Challenge’ is about to kick off, and it’s bringing back some of the biggest names in the game’s history. Plus, a twist that’s giving the underdogs a huge advantage.

On February 7, MTV will bring back The Challenge to kick off Invasion, featuring 18 Underdogs (both vets and rookies who have never won) contestants living in a deserted wasteland called The Shelter. They will battle to live in The Oasis, the more luxury resort we’re used to seeing, but only 12 will get through.

After that, when they think the toughest part is over, they’ll learn that’s not the case. The last Underdogs standing them meet eight Champions — and these are not just guys who have one won or two challenges. Darrell has competed in seven seasons and won four; CT has been on 12, while he’s only one won; and Johnny Bananas has been on 14 seasons and won 6 — including last season.

This season will also feature a huge $350,000 prize and the first-ever three day final, so let’s take a look at the Champs talking the game, and the full cast list below.

#TheChallengeInvasion​ is coming to @MTV Tuesday, February 7th, and The Champs are here to give The Underdogs a smackdown. Who will win? pic.twitter.com/w5GliGJYsW — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) January 11, 2017

Champs

Ashley K (Real World: San Diego)

Johnny “Bananas”(Real World: Key West)

Camila (Spring Break Challenge)

Cara Maria (Fresh Meat 2)

CT (Real World: Paris)

Darrell (Road Rules: Campus Crawl)

Laurel (Fresh Meat 2)

Zach (Real World: San Diego)

Underdogs

Amanda (Are You The One? Season 3)

Anika (Real World: Bad Blood)

Anthony (Are You The One? Season 2)

Ashley (Real World: Ex-Plosion)

Bruno (Real World: Skeletons)

Cory (Real World: Ex-Plosion)

Dario (Are You The One? Season 2)

Hunter (Are You The One? Season 3)

Jenna (Real World: Ex-Plosion)

Kailah (Real World: Go Big or Go Home)

LaToya (Real World: St. Thomas)

Marie (Real World: St. Thomas)

Nelson (Are You The One? Season 3)

Nicole (Real World: Skeletons)

Shane (Road Rules: Campus Crawl)

Sylvia (Real World: Skeletons)

Theo (Real World: Bad Blood)

Tony (Real World: Skeletons)

